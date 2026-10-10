MP Patwari Protest Intensifies, Association Claims 50-Plus Terminations, 400 Suspensions And Notices To Thousands Over SVAMITVA Row | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The confrontation between the government and agitating patwaris over implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme is deepening with every passing day.

Patwari association members claimed that so far, over 50 probationary patwaris have been terminated and around 400 patwaris have been suspended. Moreover, notices of action have been served to 2,000-3,000 patwaris across the state.

In the meantime, a delegation of Patwari association met Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and apprised him about their stand and demands. Delegation members said Shukla heard their plight and wrote a notesheet to chief secretary Ashok Barnwal.

They said that agitation will continue until demands were met and the action of suspension and termination taken against several probationary patwaris was taken back.

Over 100 patwaris tender conditional resignation in Narsinghpur

Over 100 patwaris of Narsinghpur district have tendered conditional resignation on Friday. They alleged that district administration is building pressure on them to work for 'SVAMITVA Yojana' and forcing them to work extra hours.

Salary deducted in Shahdol

Shahdol Patwari Sangh's Satyanarayan Mishra said the district administration has deducted 15 days' salary of over 100 patwaris. One patwari has been suspended. The government is saying that there will be no pay for no work.

Patwaris allege pressure in Katni, suspensions in Maihar

Patwaris also alleged that at least four patwaris were forced to work by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Bahoriband of Katni. Three patwaris were suspended in Maihar.

Action intensifies after chief secretary's directive

The action against patwaris intensified across the state on Friday after chief secretary Ashok Barnwal told collectors to act tough against patwaris and implement SVAMITVA scheme anyhow.

The patwaris are opposing SVAMITVA scheme by saying that they have been made executors for registry and this will land them in legal trouble if anyone challenges the registry in future.

However, the government said that they need not worry as they are only government agents in this work, but patwaris remain unmoved.