 MP: Palanquin Yatra Held As Part Kshama Vani Parv In Narmadapuram
A palanquin Yatra was also taken out on the occasion, and a large number of people including women and children took part in it.

Updated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Jain community celebrated ‘Kshama Vani Parv’ on Saturday which was the last day of Paryushan festival.

The Yatra began from Chatyalaya temple and residens welcomed it at different by showering flower petals.

The religious book kept in the palanquin was worshipped. The men, women and children took parts in various competitions on social, religious and spiritual subjects, held as part of the ten-day festival. Many children were also given prizes.

