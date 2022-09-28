MP: Overall 72.6% cast vote in civic body polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam witnessed the highest polling (85.9%) followed by Singrauli and Raisen with 84.2% votes in civic body polls concluded for 46 civic bodies in 18 districts on Tuesday. Overall polling percentage was 72.6.

According to information from the Election Commission (EC), a total of 72.60 per cent polling has taken place in 46 urban bodies of 18 districts. Of these, 74.20 per cent are male and 71 per cent female voters and 57.90 per cent other voters exercising their franchise. Counting of votes will take place on September 30 from 9 am onwards.

State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Rakesh Singh has informed that 3397 candidates were in the fray in 46 urban bodies. A total of 25 councillors have been elected unopposed. Out of these, 21 councillors have been elected unopposed in urban bodies Khurai and one each in Bamhanibanjar, Baihar, Maheshwar and Thandla.

Singh informed that 82 pc polling was reported in Karrapur, 80.4 pc in Khurai municipal council, 67 pc in Gadhakota in Sagar district.

Similarly, 85 pc polling was reported in municipal council Sarai, 82 pc in Bargawan in Singrauli district while 77 pc in municipal council Budhar and 77 pc in Jai Singh Nagar while 69 pc in municipal council Shahdol.

Around 63 pc in municipal council Bargawan (Amalai), 70 pc in Kotma municipal council and 66 pc in Bijuri in Anuppur district. Umariaís municipal council Pali recorded 77 pc while Dindori reported 69 pc and Shahpura reported 80 pc.

Mandlaís municipal council of Bamhanibanjar reported 85 pc while Bichiya reported 76 pc and Niwas reported 78 pc, municipal council of Mandla reported 73 pc polling.

Around 81 pc polling was reported in Nainpur while Balaghat Nagar Parishadís Baihar reported 79 pc, municipal council Malajkhand reported 75 pc. Seoniís Nagar Parishad of Lakhnadaun reported 80 pc.

Chhindwaraís Mohgaon Haveli reported 89 pc while Harrai reported 86 pc and Pandhurna municipal council reported 76 pc, Saunsar reported 79 pc, Damua reported 68 pc, Junnardev reported 78 pc.

Betulís Chicholi reported 86 pc and Athner reported 75 pc, Sarni municipal council reported 50 pc. Raisenís nagar parishad of Deori reported 84 pc. Khandwaís municipal council Chhanera reported 73 pc, while Punasa reported 78 pc polling.

Burhanpurís municipal council Nepanagar reported 66 pc while, Khargoneís municipal council of Mandleshwar reported 84 pc, Maheshwar reported 79 pc, Bhikangaon reported 72 pc. Alirajpurís municipal council of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar reported 75 pc and Jobat reported 75 pc while Alirajpur municipal council reported 67 pc. Jhabuaís municipal council of Thandla reported 75 pc while Petlawad reported 78 pc and Ranapur reported 76 pc and Jhabua municipal council reported 61 pc and 85 per cent polling has been recorded in Sailana of Ratlam district.

District - Poll %

Ratlam - 85.9

Singrauli - 84.2

Raisen - 84.2

Seoni - 80.5

Khargone - 78.7

Umaria - 78

Chhindwara - 77.7

Mandla - 77.1

Balaghat - 76.8

Khandwa - 75.6

Sagar - 74.3

Dindori - 73.4

Shahdol - 71.5

Alirajpur - 71

Jhabua - 69.5

Anuppur - 67.2

Burhanpur - 66.2

Betul - 56