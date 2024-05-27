 MP: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Brave Scorching Sun For Rudraksha At Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Brave Scorching Sun For Rudraksha At Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham

MP: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Brave Scorching Sun For Rudraksha At Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham

Monday was the hottest day in Sehore, with temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius, yet a large number of devotees still arrived.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching sun and record-breaking temperature could not deter the devotees from participating in Pandit Pardeep Mishra's famous 'Rudraksh' distribution festival at Kubereshwar Dham.

Over 30,000 devotees gathered to receive sacred Rudraksha beads at the Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham on the third day of Nautapa on Monday—the hottest day here, with temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.

In the past week, the temperature in the district remained around 44 degrees Celsius, yet devotees visited in large numbers.

Despite the scorching heat and intense sunlight, people from across the country are visiting Kubereshwar Dham, waiting in long queues for hours to get their hands on the Rudraksha. However, no basic arrangements like tent or temporary sheds were seen on the campus to protect the public from direct sun.

Read Also
MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heat Waves In Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh; Intense Heat In 46 Districts
article-image

Over 5 lakh devotees recieved Rudraksha so far

The Rudraksh distribution festival started on May 15. In the past 12 days, the committee has distributed Rudraksha beads to more than five lakh devotees.

Compared to previous days, the number of devotees increased significantly on Sunday. Devotees, both young and elderly, are arriving from different parts of the country, like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and more to receive the Rudraksha beads.

The rudraksha distribution starts at 10 in the morning and goes on till 5 in the evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Young Couple Brutally Thrashed In Public After Girl's Family Catches Her On Date With...

MP Shocker: Young Couple Brutally Thrashed In Public After Girl's Family Catches Her On Date With...

MP: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Brave Scorching Sun For Rudraksha At Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham

MP: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Brave Scorching Sun For Rudraksha At Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham

MP High Court Sends Notice To BJP's Imarti Devi After Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Seeks Withdrawal...

MP High Court Sends Notice To BJP's Imarti Devi After Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Seeks Withdrawal...

Jabalpur Pvt Schools Collect ₹81.30 Extra Fee From Students, 11 Schools Raised 50% Fee, Booked For...

Jabalpur Pvt Schools Collect ₹81.30 Extra Fee From Students, 11 Schools Raised 50% Fee, Booked For...

MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests

MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests