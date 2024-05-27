MP: Over 5 Lakh Devotees Brave Scorching Sun For Rudraksha At Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching sun and record-breaking temperature could not deter the devotees from participating in Pandit Pardeep Mishra's famous 'Rudraksh' distribution festival at Kubereshwar Dham.

Over 30,000 devotees gathered to receive sacred Rudraksha beads at the Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham on the third day of Nautapa on Monday—the hottest day here, with temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.

In the past week, the temperature in the district remained around 44 degrees Celsius, yet devotees visited in large numbers.

Despite the scorching heat and intense sunlight, people from across the country are visiting Kubereshwar Dham, waiting in long queues for hours to get their hands on the Rudraksha. However, no basic arrangements like tent or temporary sheds were seen on the campus to protect the public from direct sun.

Over 5 lakh devotees recieved Rudraksha so far

The Rudraksh distribution festival started on May 15. In the past 12 days, the committee has distributed Rudraksha beads to more than five lakh devotees.

Compared to previous days, the number of devotees increased significantly on Sunday. Devotees, both young and elderly, are arriving from different parts of the country, like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and more to receive the Rudraksha beads.

The rudraksha distribution starts at 10 in the morning and goes on till 5 in the evening.