MP: Over 1.93 lakh women submit forms for Ladli Behna Yojana in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1, 93, 472 women have submitted forms for benefits under Ladli Behna Yojna. Sunday (April 30) is the last date for registration.

Collector Neeraj Kumar reviewed the progress of work under the scheme through video conferencing.

The final list of applications so far received will be published on May 1, the collector said.

He directed all the chief executive officers and chief municipal officers to ensure that the list is published in every Gram Panchayat and ward, in office buildings and public places.

Camps set up

Camps were set up to upload online forms of beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojna in the district. The e-KYC of women is also being done at Nagar Palika offices.

Every woman will get Rs 1,000 a month under the Ladli Behna scheme launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As many as 15,144 forms have so far been uploaded.

The verification of beneficiaries has begun in those wards where the camps were set up, and Aganwadi workers and Moharrar of 33 wards are doing the work.

At several places, verification of beneficiaries is being done at the homes of the beneficiaries, so that everyone gets the benefits of the scheme.

The officials of the civic body are going to the camp to inspect the progress of work.

To implement the scheme, legislator Sitasaran Sharma, collector Neeraj Singh, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Panday are reviewing the progress of work associated with Ladli Behna Yojna.

