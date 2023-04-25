Madhya Pradesh: RTO gives roses to citizens for following traffic rules in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Regional transport officer (RTO) Nisha Chouhan has given roses to those who were following traffic rules.

Road Safety Week is being observed according to the instructions of the committee of the Supreme Court.

On the first day of the Road Safety Week, Chouhan herself visited different parts of the city and fined those bikers and car drivers who were not following traffic rules.

The RTO team imposed fines on several vehicles for not following traffic rules and recovered Rs 19,000 from 12 vehicles.

She appealed to people to follow the traffic rules to remain safe.

Students, teachers urged to follow traffic rules

The traffic police of Narmadapuram have advised the teachers, students and drivers of Samaritan School to follow traffic rules.

They also urged the commuters near the RTO office to drive their vehicles according to traffic rules. The city police have launched a drive to inform citizens about traffic rules.

The campaign was launched as part of the Road Safety Week from April 24 to April 30.

The car drivers have been asked to wear seat belts and the bikers have been told that three persons should not ride a bike.

Traffic police said that three-wheelers should not be illegally driven, and children should not drive vehicles.

Similarly, one should not drive vehicles in a drunken state, besides buses should not be overloaded.