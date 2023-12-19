MP: Over 15K Students In Lurch As State Medical Science University Declares 2023-24 As Zero Year

Future Of Thousands Of Students In Dark As MP Medical Science University Declares Session 2023-24 As Zero Year |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur which has been in controversy for quite some time now, has once again taken a decision that can affect the future of thousands of students. The Medical University has declared the session 2023-24 as zero year for paramedical courses. In such a situation, students will have to wait for another year for admission in Physiotherapy, ECG Technician, OT Technician, Anesthesia Assistant and other courses.

Over 15 thousand students, who have aspired to have a career in the paramedical field, will be impacted as now they will be able to get admission only next year. This decision of the Medical University administration is being linked to the failure of the administration to conduct the examination on time.

Notably, the Medical University is not able to conduct examinations in paramedical courses. The examination of two batches of BPT i.e. Bachelor of Physiotherapy students for session 2020-21 and session 2021-22 have not been conducted yet. In such a situation, the students are completing a four-year course in seven years. The entire academic calendar of the Medical University is lagging behind by many years.

FP Photo

Exams will be conducted on time: Registrar

Defending the University’s decision, the Registrar of the Medical University said that in order to correct the calendar of paramedical courses, the University administration has taken this tough decision to declare the session 2023-24 as zero year. “In the coming years, the Medical University will be able to conduct all the examinations of paramedical courses on time. The decision has been taken as the University as well as the private colleges will also get enough time for their arrangements,” he added.