 MP: Labourer Falls From 50-ft High False Ceiling At Under Construction Gwalior Airport; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Labourer Falls From 50-ft High False Ceiling At Under Construction Gwalior Airport; Visuals Surface

MP: Labourer Falls From 50-ft High False Ceiling At Under Construction Gwalior Airport; Visuals Surface

The injured person was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition where he is being treated

Anamika Pathak FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
MP: Labourer Injured After Falling From 50-ft At Under Construction Gwalior Airport | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was critically injured after he slipped from a 50-feet high false ceiling of an under construction site at Gwalior airport on Tuesday. The victim has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. At present, the condition of the injured is said to be serious, while the police said that the main reason behind the accident will be known only after talking to the injured.

According to information, preparations for the new developments of Gwalior Airport are going on at a fast pace. A grand airport is to be built in Gwalior soon. All the work of the airport is being done by CPC Company. It is being told that the workers had reached the airport to work on Tuesday morning. At the same time, a labourer had climbed up to do the work of the false ceiling. While doing the work, he fell down from the ladder.

Read Also
MP: 'Kakar Bhairav' Worshipped By Locals For Years Turns Out To Be Dinosaur Eggs In Dhar
article-image
Read Also
MP Updates: Leopard Rescued From Well In Manpur Forest Range; Man Suffers Heart Attack While Dining...
article-image

The injured person was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition where he is being treated. The police team that reached the spot immediately after receiving information, inspected the accident site.

Workers allege lack of security arrangements

One of the labourers named Raju told the media that the injured man’s name is Hokam. He also alleged lack of security arrangements at the site.

Read Also
MP: 'Party Gayi Tel Lene...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Old Video Surfaces As He Gears Up To Take...
article-image

“The injured labourer was working at a height of 50 feet in the ongoing construction work at the airport before getting injured. There were no security arrangements. When we went for duty in the morning, the workers were immediately made to climb up without any kind of training or information available. Due to which this accident happened. No safety rules are being followed by the working company. There has been no complaint about this anywhere yet,” Raju added.

Police inspects site

Talking about the incident, TI Hitendra Rathore said that he had received information that a labourer had fallen and got injured at the airport. “When we reached the spot, we found out that a person had fallen and got injured due to carelessly placing feet while working on the false ceiling,” he said.

The TI refused to comment anything about security arrangements for workers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS-Bhopal Launches Books For MBBS Course In Hindi Language

AIIMS-Bhopal Launches Books For MBBS Course In Hindi Language

MP: Over 15K Students In Lurch As State Medical Science University Declares 2023-24 As Zero Year

MP: Over 15K Students In Lurch As State Medical Science University Declares 2023-24 As Zero Year

MP: Visually Challenged Students Continue Protests For 3rd Day, Cite Shortage Of Teachers, Poor...

MP: Visually Challenged Students Continue Protests For 3rd Day, Cite Shortage Of Teachers, Poor...

Madhya Pradesh To Have Separate Markets For Meat, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Have Separate Markets For Meat, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Assembly Adjourned For Day After Tributes To Ex-Union Ministers Sartaj Singh, M S Gill

MP Assembly Adjourned For Day After Tributes To Ex-Union Ministers Sartaj Singh, M S Gill