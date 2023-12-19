MP: Labourer Falls From 50-ft High False Ceiling At Under Construction Gwalior Airport; Visuals Surface

MP: Labourer Injured After Falling From 50-ft At Under Construction Gwalior Airport | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was critically injured after he slipped from a 50-feet high false ceiling of an under construction site at Gwalior airport on Tuesday. The victim has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. At present, the condition of the injured is said to be serious, while the police said that the main reason behind the accident will be known only after talking to the injured.

According to information, preparations for the new developments of Gwalior Airport are going on at a fast pace. A grand airport is to be built in Gwalior soon. All the work of the airport is being done by CPC Company. It is being told that the workers had reached the airport to work on Tuesday morning. At the same time, a labourer had climbed up to do the work of the false ceiling. While doing the work, he fell down from the ladder.

The injured person was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition where he is being treated. The police team that reached the spot immediately after receiving information, inspected the accident site.

Workers allege lack of security arrangements

One of the labourers named Raju told the media that the injured man’s name is Hokam. He also alleged lack of security arrangements at the site.

“The injured labourer was working at a height of 50 feet in the ongoing construction work at the airport before getting injured. There were no security arrangements. When we went for duty in the morning, the workers were immediately made to climb up without any kind of training or information available. Due to which this accident happened. No safety rules are being followed by the working company. There has been no complaint about this anywhere yet,” Raju added.

Police inspects site

Talking about the incident, TI Hitendra Rathore said that he had received information that a labourer had fallen and got injured at the airport. “When we reached the spot, we found out that a person had fallen and got injured due to carelessly placing feet while working on the false ceiling,” he said.

The TI refused to comment anything about security arrangements for workers.