MP: One dead and 30 injured, after bus going to President’s event, turns turtle

All the injured have been admitted to Primary Health Center Pan Umaria.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus ferrying people to the tribal program of President Droupadi Murmu turned turtle, killing one and injuring over 30 people.

According to the information, Ashu Kol (22), a resident of the Tapa Khudawal village, died on the spot. Condition of two, sarpanch’s husband, Rajesh Kumar Mishra (35), and Secretary Ram Kishore Patel is said to be critical.

As soon as the information about the incident came, Katni Collector reached the Primary Health Center of Pan Umaria village. People who are in critical condition are sent to different places for treatment.

The bus (MP 20 PA 12377), carrying around 40 people, was traveling from Navin Tapa Khudaval village panchayat of Sihora Janpad Panchayat Majhauli in Jabalpur, which overturned uncontrollably.

The bus overturned at a sudden turn near Pan Umaria.

article-image

