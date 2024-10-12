 MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before Monsoon Bids Goodbye
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before Monsoon Bids Goodbye

MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before Monsoon Bids Goodbye

The monsoon has already withdrawn from 46 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms are expected in 37 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior on Saturday. Since this day also marks the festival of Dussehra, there is a possibility of Ravana effigies getting soaked. However, the meteorological department has not predicted heavy rainfall anywhere. The current weather pattern is due to the activation of two systems even as the monsoon withdraws.

The monsoon has already withdrawn from 46 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Despite this, some of these districts are still experiencing rainfall, and light showers are expected over the next two days.

Read Also
Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...
article-image

Saturday's prediction

The Meteorological Department has predicted that districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat will experience rain and thunderstorms at isolated places.

FPJ Shorts
NEET SS 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Check To Know The Key Changes
NEET SS 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Check To Know The Key Changes
Viral Video: RSS March Allegedly Stopped By Muslims In Ratnagiri, Police Intervenes; BJP's Nitesh Rane Says, 'There Will Be Consequences For This...'
Viral Video: RSS March Allegedly Stopped By Muslims In Ratnagiri, Police Intervenes; BJP's Nitesh Rane Says, 'There Will Be Consequences For This...'
Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against BMC's S-Ward Officials For Carrying Out Illegal Demolition Of Jai Bhim Nagar Slum
Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against BMC's S-Ward Officials For Carrying Out Illegal Demolition Of Jai Bhim Nagar Slum
Alia Bhatt Reveals Being Diagnosed With Clinical Anxiety: 'Every Moment For Me Is Worst...' (VIDEO)
Alia Bhatt Reveals Being Diagnosed With Clinical Anxiety: 'Every Moment For Me Is Worst...' (VIDEO)

On the other hand, districts such as Bhopal, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, and Shahdol will have clear weather with sunny skies.

Read Also
MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet...
article-image

According to the Meteorological Department, Bhopal, the monsoon has officially retreated from most districts of the state. However, due to the influence of a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation, conditions for rain and thunderstorms have developed.

On Friday, districts such as Dhar, Khandwa, Barwani, Pachmarhi, Mandla, Seoni, Harda, and Khargone received rainfall. Bhopal experienced a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Harda witnessed heavy rainfall, even though the monsoon had officially retreated from this region on October 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...

MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before...

MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...

Vijayadashami 2024: Effigies In High Demand; 300 Artisans Have Been Working For Last One Month...

Vijayadashami 2024: Effigies In High Demand; 300 Artisans Have Been Working For Last One Month...

MPRDC To Construct Three Flyovers, Tender Issued; Four-Lane Flyover To Come At Vyapam Square

MPRDC To Construct Three Flyovers, Tender Issued; Four-Lane Flyover To Come At Vyapam Square