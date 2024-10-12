MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before Monsoon Bids Goodbye

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms are expected in 37 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior on Saturday. Since this day also marks the festival of Dussehra, there is a possibility of Ravana effigies getting soaked. However, the meteorological department has not predicted heavy rainfall anywhere. The current weather pattern is due to the activation of two systems even as the monsoon withdraws.

The monsoon has already withdrawn from 46 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Despite this, some of these districts are still experiencing rainfall, and light showers are expected over the next two days.

Saturday's prediction

The Meteorological Department has predicted that districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat will experience rain and thunderstorms at isolated places.

On the other hand, districts such as Bhopal, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, and Shahdol will have clear weather with sunny skies.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bhopal, the monsoon has officially retreated from most districts of the state. However, due to the influence of a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation, conditions for rain and thunderstorms have developed.

On Friday, districts such as Dhar, Khandwa, Barwani, Pachmarhi, Mandla, Seoni, Harda, and Khargone received rainfall. Bhopal experienced a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Harda witnessed heavy rainfall, even though the monsoon had officially retreated from this region on October 5.