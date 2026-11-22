MP OBC Reservation Row Intensifies As Advocates' Body Moves Supreme Court Seeking 27% Quota, Questions 14% Limit Despite Claimed 51% Population Share | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Madhya Pradesh government, the OBC Advocates’ Welfare Association has now filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court (SC) to get 27% OBC reservation.

The state government had filed an SLP in the SC on October 16, 2026, challenging the High Court (HC) ruling that had struck down the 27% OBC quota and restored it to 14%.

The OBC Advocates’ Welfare Association’s primary argument is that under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution, provisions for reservation exist not only for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but also for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

Despite this, and although the OBC population in Madhya Pradesh is approximately 51%, they are being granted only 14% reservation.

The petition questions why, given that the constitutional objective of reservation is to ensure adequate representation for socially and educationally backward classes, there exists such a disparity between population proportion and the actual representation in the case of OBCs.

The association has also challenged this in the context of the right to equality, as enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

OBC Advocates’ Welfare Association president Rameshwar Thakur said, “HC had rejected 27% OBC reservation, stating the state government did not present sufficient grounds and data for it. So, we have filed an SLP in the SC regarding OBC reservation in the ratio of population.”

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