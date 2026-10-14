MP OBC Mahasabha Announces Statewide Agitation From October 15, Demands 27% Reservation In Government Jobs | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To press the demand for 27% reservation in government jobs, OBC Mahasabha has announced a phase-wise movement in Madhya Pradesh. It said that the movement would continue till solid steps are taken to provide justice to the OBC section.

National core committee member of OBC Mahasabha Lokendra Gurjar said that in the first phase starting from October 15, a memorandum will be submitted at the district level in the state.

Along with the demand for 27% reservation, relief will be sought for candidates affected by the 13% posts which were put on hold.

In the second phase to begin on October 28, 'dharna' and protests will be held in all divisions of the state. In the third phase in November, a massive statewide movement will be held.

The OBC Mahasabha has asked the state government to conduct a scientific study of the OBC section's social, educational and economic situation. A specialist committee or a proper commission should be constituted in this regard.