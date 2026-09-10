MP Nursing College Scam: High Court Slaps ₹3 Lakh Fine Per Duplicate Faculty Member; Students Can Take Exams After Payment | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh per duplicate faculty member on nursing colleges earlier declared "suitable".

The court has said that these colleges must deposit the penalty within one month to conduct exams and release results of their students.

The court also directed each college to plant and maintain 50 saplings within or near its campus.

The division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice BP Sharma issued orders while hearing cases including a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vishal Baghel, president of the Law Students Association, concerning fraud in the recognition and operation of nursing colleges in the state.

During the hearing, advocate Vishal Baghel presented various facts before the court.

The High Court has now outlined the penalty mechanism for colleges found to have duplicate faculty. Additionally, it has directed the concerned colleges to plant and care for 50 saplings.

The CBI submitted a report to the High Court revealing that duplicate teaching faculty were found in 119 colleges deemed "suitable" and 153 colleges deemed "deficient" during the investigation.

The court has permitted the 35 "suitable" colleges found to have no duplicate faculty to conduct exams and also ordered the release of results of students who had previously taken the exams. The relief applies to BSc, MSc and Post-Basic BSc students.

Colleges with duplicate faculty have been fined Rs 3 lakh per faculty member; of this amount, Rs 2 lakh must be deposited with the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council (MPNRC) and Rs 1 lakh into the Juvenile Justice Fund.

Upon depositing the fine within one month, the concerned colleges will be deemed "suitable", enabling the conduct of exams and the release of results for their students.

Furthermore, each concerned college is required to plant 50 saplings, either on the campus or in the vicinity, and must nurture them until they grow into trees. Photographs of the tree plantation must be uploaded to the Nisarg app.

HC orders caution in college recognition

The High Court has instructed the MP Nursing Registration Council to exercise utmost caution when granting recognition to new colleges.

The court clarified that regulatory officials would be held personally liable for any negligence regarding inspections and adherence to standards.

The High Court has also summoned the records of all newly recognised colleges. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for Sept 24.