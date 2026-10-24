MP Nursing College Fraud Case Jabalpur High Court Orders Revised Student Shifting Module; Council, Petitioners Told To Submit Joint Plan By Next Hearing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Principal Bench of Jabalpur, on Friday, gave a directive for cooperation between the Nursing Council and the petitioner regarding the transfer and training of students enrolled in ineligible nursing colleges.

The Council submitted a status report and a shifting module covering the transfer of students from ineligible colleges and the implementation of double-shift training. The petitioner, Law Students Association, raised objections to the proposed module.

A division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice BP Sharma issued the directions while hearing a batch of cases, including a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vishal Baghel, president of the Law Students Association, concerning alleged fraudulent practices in the recognition and operation of nursing colleges across the state.

The court directed both sides to exchange their proposals and objections and coordinate in preparing a revised shifting module. It emphasised that the process must ensure complete transparency in student transfers, safeguard the quality of education and clinical training, and fix accountability on defaulting institutions.

The Law Students Association flagged shortcomings in the proposed module concerning transparency in training, student preferences, availability of basic infrastructure and training costs.

It demanded that expenses for students' continued education be recovered by forfeiting the bank guarantees of ineligible colleges. The association also stressed that students' convenience must remain the priority throughout the shifting process.