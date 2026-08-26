MP Nursing College Case: Supreme Court Tells Students To Ask Colleges To Face CBI Probe; Exams Allowed At Cleared Institutions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday told Madhya Pradesh nursing students to approach the managements to whom they had paid fees or donations and insist that the colleges face a CBI probe.

Students' counsel argued that the colleges were inspected following the court's directions and students took admission after those inspections, so they should be allowed to appear for examinations. The Chief Justice of India said the SC was not concerned with that.

The SC said once the CBI gives a college a “green check”, students can take the examination there. If a college is not cleared, students can be shifted to another institution for the examination.

The SC was hearing pleas by Madhya Pradesh nursing students seeking permission to appear for examinations despite their colleges being under scrutiny.

The students had challenged the Aug 13 High Court order refusing to permit students from colleges in the Gwalior-Chambal region to appear for examinations.

The High Court observed that faculty duplication had not been examined during the earlier probe conducted by a 10-member committee constituted by the Gwalior Bench in 2021. It declined relief in the absence of a CBI inquiry.

Students' counsel said the affected students were admitted during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions.

Their colleges were found to comply with prescribed rules and criteria by a committee constituted following the Supreme Court's directions.

The lawyer argued that the matter had been under the court's supervision since admission and the colleges had undergone inspections, so the students should be allowed to appear for examinations.

The High Court on Tuesday said that if the colleges submit an undertaking to face a CBI investigation and obtain a clarification to this effect from the Supreme Court, examinations of their students can be conducted according to their category after the CBI investigation.