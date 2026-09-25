MP Nursing College Case: High Court Orders Training Plan For Students Shifted To ‘Suitable’ Colleges | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has directed that necessary modalities for training students being transferred from ‘Unsuitable’ nursing colleges to ‘Suitable’ colleges be worked out before the next date of hearing and the court be apprised accordingly.

Prashant Singh, Advocate General, said that the fact that since students of 'Unsuitable' Colleges are directed to be transferred to 'Suitable' Colleges, necessary training module (including theoretical/practical/clinical training) must be prepared so that appropriate training be imparted to all students by the ‘Suitable’ Colleges.

If required, additional classes be held for imparting lectures/instructions to the budding nurses of ANM/GNM/BSc/MSc/PB BSc Courses, he added.

SV Raju, additional solicitor general, sought clarification and submitted that students of colleges found 'Unsuitable' be transferred to 'Suitable' colleges so that their careers are not jeopardised.

Advocate Sanjay K Agrawal referred to the instructions dated Dec 30, 2020, and submitted that the imposition of a penalty of Rs 2 lakh per faculty per institution is excessive.

According to the submission, every institution has to pay a lump-sum penalty of Rs 2 lakh, while every faculty member has to pay Rs 2 lakh individually.

Another application was filed by the petitioners alleging that certain colleges were being recognised by MPNRC despite not meeting suitability requirements.

The petitioners submitted that these colleges not only have infrastructure deficiencies but also contain incorrect information in their applications, including inappropriate geo coordinates.

The court directed counsel for respondent-MPNRC to file a reply/submissions on the objections raised by the parties.