 MP: NRAI Senior Vice President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo to perform presidential duties
The NRAI President, Raninder Singh, has taken the long leave of absence tendered

Thursday, April 06, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst top-ranked shooters preparing for the upcoming Group ‘A’ national shooting trials, the governing body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Thursday that Senior Vice President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo will perform presidential duties for a while. The trails will be held in Bhopal from April 12–18.

The NRAI President, Raninder Singh, has taken the long leave of absence tendered. Hence, the NRAI unanimously approved the subsequent handing over of charge to Senior Vice President Kalikesh N. Singh Deo in accordance with Rule 19 of the Rules and Regulations in the NRAI constitution.

The matter of Raninder’s election and tenure continues to remain subjudice in the Delhi High Courts. The virtual emergent meeting of the Governing Body was attended by 29 of the 35 members and was concluded in approximately 40 minutes.

Accepting his responsibilities Singh Deo said, "I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the governing body and the trust shown to me by the president." Our immediate priorities lie in putting our best foot forward for important upcoming events like the Asian Games and the World Championships. The team at NRAI and myself will look to work very closely with the Government of India, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, and all other key stakeholders to ensure our sport brings greater laurels for the country going forward."

Singh Deo will perform all functions and duties of the President. The sports ministry had conveyed to the NRAI the need to comply with the 12-year tenure provision of the National Sports Code. The NRAI treats this order as arbitrary and issues it without going through the details of the matter.

