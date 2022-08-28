MP: Now, no major river flowing above danger mark in state

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 gates of different dams were opened in the state as rivers flowing in their upstream received rainfall in their catchment areas on Sunday. Six gates of Indira Sagar dam were opened in Khandwa district to release 8969.75 cusecs of water.

One gate of Bansujara dam was opened in Tikamgarh. Three gates of Bargi dam were opened in Jabalpur and 8157 cusecs of water was discharged to maintain water level. One gate of Gopikrishna Sagar dam was opened in Guna district. Likewise, one gate each was opened at Kundalia dam (Rajgarh), Mohanpura dam (Rajgarh), Mohini dam (Shivpuri). Two gates of Madikheda dam (Shivpuri) were opened to release 2355.09 cusecs of water.

Rivers are still flowing with strong current due to sporadic rainfall in the state. Parwati river in Guna is flowing at 404.35 metres against a maximum water level of 409.96 metres. Narmada river in Narsinghpur is flowing at 310.84 metres against a maximum water level of 323 metres. Narmada river in Hoshangabad is flowing at 286.20 metres against 293. 83 metres. Ken river in Panna district is flowing at 291.37 metres against a maximum water level of 296.75 metres.

Chambal river in Ujjain district is flowing at 450.80 metres against maximum water level of 460.90 metres. However, no river is flowing above the danger mark.

Water in dams

Dam - Filling percentage

Bargi - 96.10

Barna - 89.60

Kerwa - 100

Kaliasote - 95

Indira Sagar - 95.90

Tawa - 92.84

Sanjay Sagar - 91.78