MP November 21 Weather Update: Northern Winds Pulls Down Mercury In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur; Pachmarhi Shivers Below 10°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing colder days and nights due to effect of northern winds and cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior-Ujjain have recorded temperatures below normal levels. Similar weather will continue for the next few days. On contrary, districts of Gwalior, Chambal and Rewa divisions, woke up to a dense fog on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate fog can be seen in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Sheopur, Morena, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna and Rewa on Thursday morning. Bhopal also has fog in the morning. The visibility here is approximately 1 to 2 km. Notably, the weather in the state capital Bhopal has remained chilled since the last 5 days.

Snowfall & stream winds

Currently, there is snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Also, stream winds are blowing in West-North India, which affects can also be seen in Madhya Pradesh. It is expected that the mercury may fall further in the next coming days. At present, both days and nights are colder.

Pachmarhi coldest in state

For the last six nights, the temperature in Pachmarhi is less than 10 degrees Celsius. On the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the temperature has been recorded at 7.8 degrees.

Along with Panchmari, the mercury remained below 10 degrees in Shajapur, Shivpuri and Rajgarh while the mercury remained below in Mandla, Balaghat, Guna, Naugaon, Raisen, Tikamgarh, Rewa, Chhindwara, Betul, Satna, Khandwa, Khargone, Khajuraho, Umaria, Dhar, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni and Narsinghpur.