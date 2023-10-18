MP: Notice Issued To Official For Violation Of MCC In Rehti

Representative Image

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): A case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come to light in Jahajpura village Panchayat in Budhni, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Panchayat secretary has reportedly violated the collector’s directives over the MCC.

Nevertheless, the office of the returning officer issued a show-cause notice to chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat for violation of MCC.

According to rules, all election materials like posters, banners and hoardings should be removed from the government buildings within 24 hours after the MCC comes into force.

Besides, all such things as are used to do electioneering should be removed from public and private properties within 72 hours of MCC enforcement.

But the posters, banners and other items were not removed from the walls near the Panchayat Bhawan even 72 hours after the implementation of the MCC.

Although the officials of the district administration were informed about it, they did not act against Panchayat secretary Amar Singh.

According to Tehsilder of Budhni Saurabh Verma, the office of the returning officer took exception to violation of MCC and issued a show-cause to the officer concerned.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)