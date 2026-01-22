 MP News: Youths Damage Power Meters, Threaten Officials, Get Booked In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
MP News: Youths Damage Power Meters, Threaten Officials, Get Booked In Jabalpur | representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly damaging six electricity meters while a team of East discom officials had gone to a house in the Madan Mahal area of Jabalpur to replace defective meters, police said on Wednesday.

Jugal Kishore Uikey, Assistant Engineer, Rameshwaram Zone Ukhari, Feeder 7, East Discom under Vijay Nagar Division filed a report at the Madan Mahal police station in connection with the alleged incident.

The team had 10 meters with them. An unidentified individual from the crowd allegedly snatched the meters and slammed them onto the ground, damaging six meters. The estimated value of the damaged government property is around Rs 50,000.

The unidentified individual obstructed the government officials from performing their duties and threatened to beat them up if they attempted to change the meters again.

Furthermore, the accused incited other residents in the area to not allow their meters to be replaced.

Police have registered the complaint regarding the destruction of government property, for criminal intimidation, and obstruction of officials while performing duty.

