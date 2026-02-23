MP News: Youth Congress Leaders Arrested From Gwalior Over AI Summit Protest In Delhi

MP News: Congress Youth Leader Arrested By Delhi Police in Gwalior Over AI Summit Protest |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi Police arrested two Youth Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for participating in the protest at the AI ​​Summit in New Delhi. The accused were reportedly taken to Delhi for further questioning.

Police sources said the arrests were made in connection with demonstrations staged by Youth Congress workers during the summit at Bharat Mandapam. Authorities suspect that the protests were aimed at disrupting the event and allegedly attempting to tarnish the country’s image.

One of the arrested leaders has been identified as Jitendra Yadav, a former state secretary of the Youth Congress who lives in the University police station area. According to the family members, Jitendra was in his room when suddenly they heard footsteps at the gate late at night. Before the family could act, the cops barged into the house, went directly to his room, and detained him without any prior notice.

Family members also alleged that cops manhandled Jitendra before taking him away in a scorpio car bearing Delhi's registration number.

Later at night, the family accompanied by few leaders reached the police station. However they were denied to meet the detained leader. Contact was reportedly established later through his mobile phone.

Based on footage and evidence from the protest, a police team from Delhi conducted a search operation in Gwalior, detained him, and left for Delhi for further interrogation.

The Congress district president and rural district president all reached the police station and the SP's office. However, officials in Gwalior have refrained from making any official statement regarding the matter.

The dramatic shirtless protest which was staged in Bharat Mandapam during the AI summit was aimed against the central government. The protestors alleged that the Prime Minister was “compromised” and that the summit’s agenda, including deals like the India-US trade deal, reflected a surrender of India’s interests.