MP News: Women Get ₹1,500 First Time Under Ladli Behna Yojna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said when the government decided to add Rs 250 to the financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojna, the Congressmen behaved as though they were losing their dear ones (jaise unki nani ja rahi ho).

Yadav made the statement on Wednesday when he was transferring Rs 1,500 for the first time to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna.

The Congressmen were beating their chests, saying the government’s coffers were empty as if they had peeped into the money box, Yadav said, adding that the Congress shortened the national song, Vande Mataram.

The Congress was responsible for the partition of the country, called Akhand Bharat.

The government is preparing to give Rs 5,000 to women through the job-orientated schemes, and the amount of the Ladli Behna Yojna will be increased, he said.

The women will be provided with a 33% quota in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and other elections from 2029.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme. They told Yadav how the financial benefits they got under the scheme were helping them.

Govt will continue to procure paddy, wheat

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the government will continue to procure paddy and wheat at MSP. He made the statement on a letter written to the Centre on the procurement of crops at MSP. There will be no problem with the procurement of paddy at MSP.

Lal Salam to get last Salam

The Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has said if the Maoists do not lay down their arms before January next year, they will be wiped out. The deadline for the surrender of Maoists has been advanced from March to January, he said.

If some of them want to return to the mainstream of society, they will be welcomed, or else Lal Salam will get last Salam, he said.