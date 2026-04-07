 MP News: Wild Animal Smuggling Gang Kingpin Held From Lucknow
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MP News: Wild Animal Smuggling Gang Kingpin Held From Lucknow

Bhopal’s State Tiger Strike Force arrested Ravindra alias Raman Kashyap, the kingpin of a wild animal smuggling gang, from a train in Lucknow. The gang trafficked rare species, including 311 live turtles seized earlier from Ajay Singh Rajput. Seven suspects have been held so far across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with raids conducted in multiple cities based on intelligence from the arrests.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
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MP News: Wild Animal Smuggling Gang Kingpin Held From Lucknow |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Tiger Strike Force, Bhopal, arrested the kingpin of a gang involved in the smuggling of wild animals. The suspect Ravindra alias Raman Kashyap was held from an AC coach of a train in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In this operation, the agency took help of Uttar Pradesh STF. The suspect had been evading the agency for two months by frequently changing locations. He was produced before a court and taken on remand. On April 3, Ajay Singh Rajput was arrested from Sant Hirdaram Nagar Railway Station in a joint operation by State Tiger Strike Force, Railway Police Force and Forest Division, Bhopal. A total of 311 live rare turtles were seized from him.

Based on inputs provided by the suspect, officials conducted raids in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Shajapur, and Lucknow. During interrogation, the name of the kingpin Ravindra alias Raman Kashyap had emerged.

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The gang was involved in the smuggling of rare wild animals and used trains for the purpose. Those held included attendants of first-class coaches of trains. So far, seven suspects have been held from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

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