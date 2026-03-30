MP News: Wheat Procurement Date Extended Again, Congress Opposes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has again extended the date for the procurement of wheat.

A cabinet committee meeting on Monday decided that the procurement in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram divisions would begin April 10, and in other divisions, it would begin on April 15.

This was the third time that the government extended the date for the procurement of wheat this year.

The government planned to begin the procurement on March 16 and extended the date up to April 1. But the state extended the date further.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput said the cabinet committee discussed the problems the state was facing because of the war in West Asia.

The government has directed the officials to complete the wheat procurement-related process without any hassle, he said.

According to reports, as the government does not have enough gunny bags, there may be problems in storing wheat after procurement.

Also, there are problems of making silo bags for storage of grains. There is a shortage of petrochemical by-products required to make silo bags.

There is bumper production of wheat in the state. A large number of farmers will come to the Mandis with their produce, and the government is taking cautious steps to keep away from the farmers' fury in the Mandis.

This is the reason that the government wants the wheat is first sold in the market so that there may not be much pressure on it.

But the Congress opposed the extension of date for wheat procurement. Former president of the MPCC Arun Yadav said that on the one hand the wheat grown with toil is lying in the open, and on the other, the government is extending the dates for procurement.