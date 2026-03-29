Bhopal News: 63 MLAs To Participate As State Hosts Young Legislators’ Meet

MP News: 63 MLAs To Participate As State Hosts Young Legislators’ Meet |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 63 MLAs will participate in a two-day conference of young legislators, which will begin at the Assembly here on Monday.

Legislators from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will take part in the conference organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region Zone-6).

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed preparations for the conference and directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The event aims to strengthen democracy and deliberate on the role of young public representatives, Tomar said, adding that discussions will focus on youth participation and responsibilities in a democratic system.

On the opening day, there will be a discussion on the people's participation in democracy and the role of young legislators in strengthening it.

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The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harvansh, will address the valedictory function.

The chairman of MIT, Puna, Rahul B Karar, and vice chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University of Journalism, Vijay Manohar Tiwari, will also address the young legislators.