 Mp News: Warehouse Owner Booked For Labourer's Death In Jabalpur
Furthermore, no safety nets or cushions were placed on the floor to prevent injuries from falling on the ground. The incident occurred on August 13 last year, when laborers Mahesh Sondhiya, Pradip Gotia and Motilal Gotia were installing a shutter at the new warehouse of Kanika Sales.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
Mp News: Warehouse Owner Booked For Labourer's Death In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A warehouse owner was booked for not providing safety tools to the labourers which led to the death of one worker. The victim fell from a height of 13 feet while installing shutter in the factory in Tilwara area.

According to police, labourer Motilal Gotia (40) sustained injuries from an electric shock and a head injury after fall from a height of 13 feet. The labourer was taken to the medical college hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Investigation revealed that Kapil Khatwani, the owner of the warehouse of Kanika Sales Factory, failed to provide any safety equipment or resources to the three labourers for performing their work at a height of 13 feet through electrical device.

Furthermore, no safety nets or cushions were placed on the floor to prevent injuries on falling on the ground. The incident occurred on August 13, last year where labourers Mahesh Sondhiya, Pradip Gotia and Motilal Gotia were installing a shutter at the new warehouse of Kanika Sales, Tilwara. To install the shutter, they were using a drill machine connected via an electric wire.

By disregarding safety standards and failing to provide necessary protective gear, operator Kapil Khatwani, caused the incident through negligence. A case has been registered against him under section 106(1) of BNS.

