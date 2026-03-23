MP News: Vehicle Factory's Chargeman Hangs Self To Death Due To Work Pressure In Jabalpur; Suicide Note Reveals Details

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 57-year-old chargeman hanged himself to death due to work pressure inside the vehicle factory Jabalpur on Sunday.

A suicide note was found from the office.

The deceased has been identified as Samson Martin, a resident of the Kanchanpur area.

According to initial information, Martin closed the door of his office and hanged himself. Other employees later informed the police after they found him closing the doors and all.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and recovered a suicide note from the office. In the note, Martin reportedly mentioned lack of technical knowledge in civil maintenance work and work pressure as the reasons behind his step. The note did not accuse or mention harassment by any individual.

Sources said Martin had recently been given responsibility for civil maintenance work at the factory. Family members, however, alleged that he was under heavy work pressure from officials.

His wife claimed that officers had refused to sign a bill because of a difference of just eight rupees. The family also alleged that Martin had requested officials to change his work assignment, but no action was taken.

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The incident created panic among officials and employees inside the factory, as the suicide took place within the premises. Authorities of the factory described the incident as shocking and said that the administration will also conduct an internal inquiry to find out the exact reason behind the suicide.

Police from Ranjhi Police Station reached the spot, registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The investigation is currently underway, and police are examining the suicide note and speaking to factory staff and family members to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Vehicle Factory Jabalpur operates under the Ministry of Defence and manufactures modern vehicles for the Indian Army.