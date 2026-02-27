MP News: Two Discoms In Red For 9 Years, Third Nets Profit Only 4 Times | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of three power distribution companies operating in Madhya Pradesh, two have remained in loss for nine consecutive financial years, while third managed to post profit only four times during the same period.

This information came in written reply tabled by state government in Assembly in response to question raised by Congress MLA Ajay Singh on Friday.

As per reply, East Region Power Distribution Company suffered continuous losses from 2016-17 to 2024-25. It posted loss of Rs 787.76 crore in 2016-17, Rs 2,190.46 crore in 2017-18, Rs 2,896.68 crore in 2018-19, Rs 1,571.34 crore in 2019-20, Rs 2,754.14 crore in 2020-21, Rs 617.84 crore in 2021-22, Rs 2,451.74 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,871.24 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1,047.28 crore in 2024-25.

The Central Region Power Distribution Company also remained in red throughout period. It recorded loss of Rs 1,233.11 crore in 2016-17, Rs 2,716.29 crore in 2017-18, Rs 3,837.52 crore in 2018-19, Rs 1,275.15 crore in 2019-20, Rs 1,449.74 crore in 2020-21, Rs 257.54 crore in 2021-22, Rs 251.59 crore in 2022-23, Rs 2,013.80 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1,570.64 crore in 2024-25.

In contrast, West Region Power Distribution Company posted profit four times in nine years. It earned Rs 553 crore in 2016-17, Rs 929 crore in 2019-20, Rs 228 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 730 crore in 2024-25. However, it suffered losses of Rs 157 crore in 2017-18, Rs 565 crore in 2018-19, Rs 1,790 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,130 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 125 crore in 2023-24.

Line loss percentage

East Region reported line loss of 21.69% in 2014-15, 22.65% in 2015-16, 22.61% in 2016-17, 27.05% in 2017-18, 30.57% in 2018-19, 22.52% in 2019-20, 29.19% in 2020-21, 27.31% in 2021-22 and 27.39% in 2022-23.

Central Region recorded line loss of 30.15% in 2014-15, 25.35% in 2015-16, 25.63% in 2016-17, 27.91% in 2017-18, 36.69% in 2018-19, 27.6% in 2019-20, 9.07% in 2021-22 and 22.92% in 2022-23.

West Region posted comparatively lower losses at 21.05% in 2014-15, 23.1% in 2015-16, 17.87% in 2016-17, 16.63% in 2017-18, 16.89% in 2018-19, 11.1% in 2019-20, 12.71% in 2020-21, 11.1% in 2021-22 and 3.91% in 2022-23.

2017-18: 9.48%

2018-19: 0.00%

2019-20: 7.01%

2020-21: 1.98%

2021-22: 0.63%

2022-23: 2.64%

2023-24: 1.65%

2024-25: 0.07%

2025-26: 3.46%