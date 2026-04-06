MP News: 'Toli Baithak' Between Government Party Organisation Not Held For 5 Months | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal and national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash initiated a process to let the ministers from the government and the leaders from the organisation discuss various issues.

Such a meeting was called 'Toli Baithak'. Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and two deputy chief ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh and the then organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma were included in it.

Regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, party state in charge Mahendra Singh, participated in the second 'Toli Baithak'.

But after two meetings, the 'Toli Baithak' was not held, although when the process was initiated, it was said such 'Toli Baithaks' would be held in every two months.

The purpose was to hold informal discussions between the government and the organisation to work on future schemes. Another object was to hold discussions so that the participants could present their views.

The first meeting was held on September 20 and the second on November 13 last year.

According to sources, such issues figured in the meetings that made the government and the organisation uncomfortable.

Exercises underway to set up core group

Exercises are underway in the BJP to form a core group. After the announcement of the executive committee, the party is holding discussions so that the formation of the core group, disciplinary committee, and election committee may be announced.

The last core group was set up in 2022. Over two and a half years have passed since the new government took over in 2023, but the core group did not see the light of the day.

Besides the then state unit president, VD Sharma, then chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, and 18 other BJP leaders were included in it.

The core group consists of the chief minister; the party's state unit president; union and state ministers; national and state office-bearers of the party; and a few legislators.

Because the BJP has a large number of senior leaders, the party is facing problems forming the core group.