MP News: One-Person, One-Post, Formula To Be Followed In Government, Party Appointments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a one-person, one-post formula for political, state executive committee, and other appointments in the BJP. Those who will be included in political appointments will not get any position in the party organisation.

This time, a lesser number of people will be appointed in the party’s state executive. The party’s central leadership has asked its state counterpart to include only 100 people, including the office-bearers, in the executive committee.

So, those who will be appointed to corporations and boards will not get any position in the executive.

The BJP will announce its state executive committee after Holi. Several leaders may be out of the state executive committee.

All ministers will not get a place in the executive. The party’s state president, Hemant Khandelwal, is waiting for the formation of the national executive.

He has sent a few names of the state party leaders for their inclusion in the national executive. Many leaders have set their eyes on how many of them are appointed to the national executive. The political appointments will be made afterwards.

According to sources, a list, comprising the names of those who will get political appointments, is ready. It will be released after the appointments in the organisation.