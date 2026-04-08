MP News: 'Tan Se Jagat Ke Raho, Man Se Jagdish Ke....,' Dhirendra Krishna Urges Devotees To Expect Less, Work On Mental Peace In Australia Parliament |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is holding a religious discourse at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra, on Wednesday.

Here, he recited Hanuman Chalisa and also addressed the topics of world peace and Indian culture.

Addressing the gathering, Shastri urged the devotees to lower their expectations from world and work on mental peace in order to be happy in life.

He said, "Aaj kal har aadmi do kaamon ke liye mara jaa raha hai, ek paison ke liye or ek famous hone ke liye. Ab famous hone ke liye use kuch bhi karna pade, or paison ke liye use kuch bhi karna pade....(These days, every person is struggling for two things: one, for money, and two, for fame. And to become famous, one has to do anything; and for money, one has to do anything too)."

'Be the real you'

He also talked about improving mental health and peace. He said, "Hum banawati dhang ke sath kuch karenge, to hum khud bhi bhoj me rahenge, dusron ko bhi tang karenge. Vasravik Yadi hum rahenge to khud bhi anand me rahenge, tumko bhi anand de payenge...(If we act in a fake or forced way, we ourselves will be burdened, and we will trouble others too. But if we live naturally, we will be happy ourselves and will be able to give happiness to you as well)."

'Man me bhar ke jiyoge to man bhar ke kaise jiyoge?'

He further added that it's important to live to the fullest. He said, "To man me bhar ke jiyoge to man bhar ke kaise jiyoge? Aaj kal har aadmi hairan hai. Sabko ko tension hai...Ye aisa, wo waisa. Bhaiya iska ek upay hai....Jo bhi man me bhara ho wo band or andhere kamre me chilla chilla kar kehna. Roz akele me khud se baat karna....(So, how will you live fully if your mind is always full? These days, everyone is stressed. Everyone has tension… this problem, that problem. Brother, here’s one solution: whatever is stuck in your mind, go into a closed, dark room and shout it out. Talk to yourself alone every day.)"

The spiritual leader arrived in Australia on Wednesday and the discourse aims to promote culture and spiritual values.

He will participate in programs across 3 major cities - Canberra, Perth, and Sydney - from April 8 to April 15, spreading the message of Sanatan Dharma.

Devotees from around 10 countries, including India, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji, and Singapore, are expected to attend his events.

Schedule of events is as follows:

April 8 (Canberra): Pandit Shastri will conduct a satsang at the Parliament Hall.

April 11–12 (Perth): He will narrate the Hanuman Katha to Indian families and local residents at the Convention Centre.

April 13 (Sydney): On a ship at Sydney Harbour Beach, he will bless devotees during a bhajan session.

April 14 (South Parliament, Sydney): He will address a special session.

April 15 (Opera House, Sydney): He will participate in a program on religion and spirituality.