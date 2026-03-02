MP News: Suspension Period Of IAS Officer Rohit Sisonia Extended A Month | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has extended the suspension period of Rohit Sisonia for one month.

He was suspended from the post of additional commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation after the deaths in the Bhagirathpur area because of contaminated water.

The period of his suspension was to end on Monday, but the government extended it for one month.

According to reports, Sisonia did not reply to the notice served on him. His reply will be put up before the Civil Services Board, and afterwards, a decision over his suspension will be taken.

Immediately after the Bhagirathpura incident, Sisonia was suspended, but as the number of deaths increased, the government suspended him.

The then-commissioner of the municipal corporation, Dileep Yadav, was removed.

Though Yadav has got the important position of managing director of the Tourism Development Corporation, Sisonia and other officers are still under suspension.