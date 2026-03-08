MP News: Suspended Principal Creates Rucks At Church’s Women’s Day In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A suspended school principal allegedly created ruckus and used abusive language during a Women’s Day programme organised at the premises of the Christ Church Girls’ School near Nagarath Chowk in Jabalpur on Sunday afternoon.

As per reports, after the Sunday worship at the large church on the school premises, a programme was being held to honour prominent women of the city on the occasion of Women’s Day.

A large number of women from across the city had gathered for the event. Soon, Ledley Matthews, who had been suspended as the principal of Christ Church Girls’ School a few months ago following a complaint against him, entered the premises and began disrupting the programme.

He reportedly climbed on the church’s sanctum and continued creating a ruckus for a long time. When those present tried to stop him and asked him to leave, he also allegedly abused them.

An eyewitness Nitin Das said that Matthews was suspended by the school committee after a complaint was received against him.

After Matthews refused to stop despite repeated requests, the women walked out of the programme and went to Omati police station to file a complaint.

Omati police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Baghel confirmed that men and women from Christ Church had accused the suspended principal of using abusive language. He said an investigation is underway and that Matthews is currently untraceable.