MP News: Supreme Court Directs CBI, State Government To File Affidavit Detailing Vyapam Probe

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has directed the CBI and the state government to file an affidavit providing clear and detailed information regarding the investigation conducted and the chargesheet filed in the multi-crore irregularities in recruitment and medical college admissions in the Vyapam case. The next hearing has been fixed for April 16.

Former MLA Paras Saklecha challenged in the Supreme Court the High Court’s dismissal of a petition he had filed regarding the lack of action on his complaint concerning the Vyapam scam. Consequently, the Supreme Court issued notices to the state government and the CBI.

As per the Supreme Court order, a bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice NV Anjaria directed the CBI and the state government to submit an affidavit furnishing clear and detailed information regarding the investigation conducted so far and the chargesheet filed in relation to Paras Saklecha’s complaint.

Senior Advocates Vivek Tankha appeared on behalf of Saklecha, while Additional Advocate General Sridhar Potaraju represented the state government, and Davinder Pal Singh represented the CBI before the Supreme Court.

In response to an advertisement published by the STF in newspapers on November 27, 2014, pertaining to irregularities in the PMT examination and other examinations, Paras Saklecha submitted a complaint, accompanied by supporting documents, on December 11, 2014. Following the Supreme Court’s order in June 2015 directing that the investigation into the Vyapam scam be conducted by the CBI, Saklecha submitted a 320-page complaint, along with documents, to the CBI in New Delhi on July 14, 2015.