MP News: STF Busts Fake D.Ed Marksheet Scam In School Education; FIR Filed Against 34, Including 8 Teachers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a racket involving fake and fabricated D.Ed marksheets used to secure jobs in school education department, officials said on Wednesday.

SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria of the Gwalior STF unit said the investigation began after receiving information that some teachers were using fake diplomas in education to gain employment. A five-member investigation team found 34 people involved in the scam.

Verification busted fraud

After candidates secured jobs, the education department conducted verification of qualifications by contacting the MP Board of Secondary Education. The Board confirmed that the candidates had not passed the exams.

SP Bhadoria said racketeers then altered the Board’s original report, attaching fake documents claiming the teachers had passed.

FIR against 8 teachers

FIRs have been filed against eight teachers: Gandharv Singh, Sahab Singh Kushwaha, Brij Roria, Mahendra Singh Rawat, Lokendra Singh, Rubi Kushwaha, Ravindra Singh Rana, and Arjun Singh Chauhan.

Investigations continue against 26 others, including racketeers, middlemen and government officials who facilitated the fake marksheets. Reports suggest each marksheet was sold for Rs 5 lakh, with candidates assured their documents could not be proven fake in any verification.

Teachers working freely for years

The teachers are currently employed in districts including Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Indore. Some went underground after the FIR, while others continue to attend schools regularly.