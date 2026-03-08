MP News: State’s First District-Level, State-Of-The-Art Fingerprint Lab Comes Up In Vidisha | FP Photo

Bhopal (Nadhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards strengthening scientific and technology-based policing in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s first district-level, state-of-the-art fingerprint lab has been established in Vidisha district.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the lab on Saturday, said officials here on Sunday.

A programme was held at PM Shri Balak Higher Secondary School, Shamshabad.

The lab, established under the Government of India’s fingerprint- based multipurpose project, NAFIS (National Automated Fingerprint Identification System), will play a crucial role in making crime investigation more scientific, accurate, and effective.

Vidisha district has so far identified and traced accused in 117 cases using fingerprints through the NAFIS system.

This technology has enabled the recovery of large quantities of stolen goods and significant success has been achieved in solving serious and blind murder cases.

While inaugurating the lab, the CM presented ISO certifications for various police offices and police stations in the district to the Inspector General of Police, Bhopal (Rural) Zone, Sanjay Tiwari and Superintendent of Police, Vidisha Rohit Kashwani.

Twenty police stations and five police offices in Vidisha district have been upgraded to international standards.

Rahavir Vidisha App

During the programme, the youths who created the Rahavir Vidisha mobile app, developed with the aim of providing immediate assistance to those injured in road accidents, were also honoured by the CM.

The app has been developed free of cost by the engineering students of Samrat Ashok Technological Institute (SATI).

Through the app, arrangements have been made to provide immediate assistance to those injured in road accidents. For its effective implementation, 150 trained trauma support volunteers have also been deployed at various places in the district, who will reach the spot immediately on receiving information about the accident and provide assistance.