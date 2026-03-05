MP News: State To Launch CM Urban Sanitation Sankalp Maha Abhiyan On March 6 | Photo: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development (UAD) Department will launch the Chief Minister Urban Sanitation Sankalp Maha Abhiyan 2026, a state-wide cleanliness campaign aimed at strengthening sanitation systems on Friday.

As part of the initiative, two Information, Education and Communication (IEC) components began on March 6 and will continue until March 19, focusing on waste processing and public sanitation management.

According to UAD officials, the campaign will run for three months across all 413 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.

Officials said the campaign is designed to promote infrastructure development, behavioural change and citizen participation in urban sanitation.

The initiative will adopt a 360-degree communication strategy combining grassroots awareness drives, school outreach, community engagement and social media campaigns to encourage better waste management practices.

All activities conducted under the campaign will be documented and mandatorily uploaded on the Swachhtam portal, a UAD official told Free Press.

The official added that two other components, cleaning drives and waste segregation initiatives, had already been carried out earlier as part of the broader campaign.

Phase 1 (Mar 6-12): Waste Processing and Awareness

Urban bodies will focus on improving operations of waste processing units and ensuring that collected waste is processed instead of dumped. Under the Open Processing Day initiative, youth, citizens, public representatives and media will be invited to visit waste processing plants to understand how waste is converted into compost.

Phase 2 (Mar 13-19): Public Toilet Management

The final phase will focus on maintenance and monitoring of public toilets. Authorities will inspect facilities, resolve citizen complaints, remove open urination spots and install signboards directing people to nearby toilets. Well-performing caretakers will also be honoured.

The campaign will also run social media outreach using hashtags such as #SwachhataConnect_MP, #YouthForSwachhMP, #WomenForSwachhMP and #LeadersForSwachhMP to encourage community participation in building cleaner cities.

Earlier activities: Cleaning and waste segregation

Earlier phases of the campaign focused on cleaning drives, beautification and waste segregation at source. Urban bodies removed garbage vulnerability points, carried out deep cleaning of markets and installed twin bins in public spaces.

Schools organised workshops on personal hygiene and waste segregation along with cleanliness pledges for students. Competitions such as My Clean Street/Lane were also held to encourage public involvement.

Additionally, households practising proper waste segregation are being awarded Green Tag Certificates, while sanitation workers ensuring effective waste collection are being honoured as Swachhta Champions.