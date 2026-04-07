MP News: State Limits Cancer Care To DM Doctors, 90% Oncologists Affected

Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care | Image: Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 90% oncologists in Madhya Pradesh will be debarred from treating cancer patients. New regulations under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme disqualify experienced, fellowship-trained oncologists from treating cancer patients.

The rule mandates that oncologists holding degrees recognised by National Medical Commission (NMC) like DM, MCh or DrNB can treat patients effectively, barring those with fellowship training. The mandate raises concerns over reduced access to cancer care.

Assistant professor (oncology) at Gandhi Medical College Prateek Tiwari said, “With compliance of these new rules, about 90% of oncologists will be debarred from treating cancer patients. This rule applies only to cancer treatment.

A similar situation exists in other branches such as cardiology and diabetology where fellowship holders are treating patients. These new rules have been introduced to check practices in medicine as fellowship diplomas are not registered. Only PG degrees are registered with the state medical council.”

OP Singh, retired oncologist, GMC, said, “Fellowship holders are known as super specialists after PG and they are treating cancer patients. Now, they have been debarred. Only NMC-recognised DM-level doctors will be in a position to treat cancer patients. These rules should be applied to other branches also like cardiology and diabetes. Fellowship holders are inserting stents.”

Akash Soni, national executive member of Federation of All India Medical Association, said, “DM degree is of three years after PG as per NMC rules. Fellowship holders equate their six-month diploma with a three-year degree course. So, this new rule is good for tertiary medical treatment of cancer patients.”