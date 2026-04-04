Bhopal News: No Radiation Therapy Training For PG Students; Seat Restoration No Use | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The postgraduate (PG) students are not getting practical exposure to radiation therapy at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) here despite having radiation oncology PG seats since last two academic sessions.

“If there is no exposure to radiation therapy for PG students, restoration of PG seats does not serve the purpose. GMC will have to meet NMC standards. Jawaharlal Cancer Centre should be utilised in the interest of students,” Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) national executive member Dr Akash Soni said.

National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled recognition of all four PG seats in oncology at GMC in 2022 and 2023 for not meeting the standards. The seats were restored for 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic sessions after the college administration assured of installing a LINAC machine.

However, as the machine has not yet been ordered, PG students are unable to gain practical knowledge of radiation therapy. Doctors at Hamidia Hospital said the administration had been informed about the issue.

Earlier, PG students were sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital for practical exposure to various therapies. “PG students are not getting exposure to radiation therapy. On the same grounds, NMC had cancelled PG seats in GMC. Even after restoration of seats, there is no improvement,” Indian Medical Association (IMA) Madhya Pradesh general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said.