 MP News: State Government Takes Additional Loan Worth ₹2,500 Crore
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MP News: State Government Takes Additional Loan Worth ₹2,500 Crore

The state government borrowed Rs 2,500 crore from the market at the end of the financial year. With existing debt of Rs 5,06,000 crore, the total loan now stands at Rs 87,400 crore. Opposition raised concerns over the state’s financial health, while officials maintained that the borrowing remains within permissible limits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
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Representative Image | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has taken a loan from the market just at the end of the financial year. The government has borrowed Rs 2,500 crore.

The state is already in debt worth Rs 506,000 crore, and with this, the government has taken a total loan worth Rs 87,400 crore.

The opposition is targeting the government for it, saying the financial condition of the state will deteriorate in the coming days because of the loans.

But the government saves its skin, saying the loans are within limits.

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