MP News: State Government Takes Additional Loan Worth ₹2,500 Crore

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has taken a loan from the market just at the end of the financial year. The government has borrowed Rs 2,500 crore.

The state is already in debt worth Rs 506,000 crore, and with this, the government has taken a total loan worth Rs 87,400 crore.

The opposition is targeting the government for it, saying the financial condition of the state will deteriorate in the coming days because of the loans.

But the government saves its skin, saying the loans are within limits.