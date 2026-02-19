MP News: State Government Slashes Budget Of Happiness, Public Assets Departments; Closure Looms |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two departments of the state government are on the brink of closure. The Happiness Department and the Public Assets Management Department, set up during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chauhan as chief minister, are about to close.

The state government has trimmed the budget for these two departments for the next year. The Happiness Department has been allotted Rs 15 crore this year. The next year, the amount will be reduced to Rs 12 crore.

This year, the budget of the Public Assets Management Department is Rs 46 crore, which has been trimmed to Rs 33 crore.

After Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister, he put a ban on the sale of properties belonging to the state.

Yadav made it clear that assets should be properly looked after and used for some other work, but they should not be sold under any circumstances.

After trimming the budget, the government indicated it did not wish to continue the Public Assets Management Department for a long time.

The activities of the Happiness Department have been limited. During the tenure of Chouhan, the department began some activities. But now, the department seems to be in a dormant state.

The government has cut the budget for seven departments for 2026-27. Other than the Happiness Department and the Public Assets Management Department, the budget for the commercial tax department is Rs 4,353 crore for 2025-26. For the next financial year, it has been cut to Rs 4,180 crore.

The budget for the mining department has been reduced from Rs 2,907 crore to Rs 2,784 crore. Similarly, the budget for the cooperative department has been decreased from Rs 1,987 crore to Rs 1,679 crore.

The budget for the Social Justice Department has been cut from Rs 4,571 to Rs 4,570. The budget for the department for denotified, semi-nomadic, and nomadic tribes has been decreased from Rs 60 crore to 55 crore.