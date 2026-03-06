MP News: State Government May Increase Ladli Behna Amount This Year

MP News: Government May Increase Ladli Behna Amount This Year | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The financial aid given under the Ladli Behna Yojna has been increased twice after its launch.

The state government launched the scheme to give Rs 1,000 a month to women.

Before the 2023 assembly elections, the amount was increased to Rs 1,250 during the tenure of the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav increased the amount to Rs 1,500 on the occasion of Bhaiduj during Deepawali. The government may increase the amount once more during the current financial year.

The government is giving Rs 1,500 to 1.25 crore women every month. For the scheme, the government is spending Rs 22,000 crore every year.

This year, the government has made a provision of Rs 23,882 crore for the scheme.

Because there is a provision for more funds, the government will easily increase the amount under the scheme.

The Ladli Behna Yojna is completing three years. The government will transfer the 36th instalment to the accounts of women in May.

The urban bodies elections will be held in 2027. So, the government may increase the amount in the Ladli Behna scheme before the civic polls.

Yadav promised that before the assembly election in 2028, the government would transfer Rs 3,000 to the accounts of women every month.

Yadav clearly said the government s promise to increase the amount to Rs 3,000 before the election would be fulfilled.

The budget for the scheme has been increased so that there should not be a sudden financial burden on the government, and the amount under the scheme will be increased in instalments.