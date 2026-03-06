Bhopal News: 100-Year-Old IPS Veteran Hm Joshi Honoured By IPS Association |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): HM Joshi, a 1948-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who has completed 100 years, was honoured by the state IPS Association at a programme here on Thursday.

Joshi played a vital role in tackling the dacoity problem in the Chambal and Bundelkhand regions.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana congratulated him on his 100th birthday and said the tenure of former Director General of Police HM Joshi was an inspiring chapter in the history of the Madhya Pradesh Police. He said Joshi’s leadership, vision and determination helped guide the police force even in difficult circumstances.

During his tenure, several important initiatives were undertaken in the areas of dacoity eradication, crime control and police welfare.

Makwana said Joshi adopted effective strategies to address long-standing dacoit problem, particularly in the Chambal and Bundelkhand regions.

Joshi also shared his views, describing the police service as a profession dedicated to society and urged officials to work with dedication, honesty and a spirit of public service.