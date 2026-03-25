MP News: State Government Extends Ban On Naxal-Linked Organisations Until November 2026 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has extended the ban on Left Wing Extremist organisations and their linked groups until November 2026, according to a notification issued recently.

Despite having largely rooted out Naxal activities in the state, the government is not willing to take any risks.

In line with this approach, the ban imposed on organisations linked to Naxals has been extended. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had, in December 2025, declared the state Naxal-free and said that it had become completely free from Naxal violence.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the ban on the Communist Party of India (Maoist), along with its affiliated bodies, the Krantikari Kisan Committee (KKC) and the Krantikari Jan Committee (KJC), will remain in force until November 2026. This action has been taken under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Special Areas Security Act, 2000.

Previously, in a notification issued on Jan 25, 2024, these organisations had been declared unlawful. As per the new notification, the ban will remain effective for a period of one year, commencing from Nov 18, 2025.

The government said that, despite the weakening of the Naxal network, it remains imperative to maintain continuous surveillance and control over the activities of associated organisations to prevent any resurgence