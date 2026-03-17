Bhopal News: 17 CRPF Companies Roped In For Naxal Duty Deployed In Poll-Bound States |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17 companies of the Central Reserved Paramilitary Forces (CRPF) , which were deployed for anti-Naxal operations, had now been ordered to join duty in election-bound states, said officials here on Tuesday.

In December 2025, the state government had announced the state as ‘Naxal-free’. According to the ministry of home affairs, March 31, 2026 was fixed as the date to rid the country of Naxals.

But Madhya Pradesh had achieved the milestone months back, said officials.

Now as the state is Naxal-free, the Government of India has started withdrawing the central forces.

Hence 17 companies will be sent for election duty in five different states.

These companies are deputed in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts.

Over 1,500 personnel deployed

Approximately 1,500 personnel were deployed in these three districts. A particularly large contingent of these forces was stationed in Balaghat. The CRPF maintained an active presence within the dense forests and select Naxal-affected pockets of the region. Their responsibilities included activities such as regular patrolling, search operations and area surveillance.

Working in close coordination with the local police, these forces served as the backbone of the security apparatus for an extended period.

MP forces capable of facing Naxals ADG, anti-Naxal operations, KP Venketshwar Rao told the Free Press

that according to the directives of the Government of India, the central forces had been told to join duty in in five e3lection-bound states and union territories: West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

He also added that the state forces were also capable of carrying out anti-Naxal operations, if needed in future. However, there was no input about any Naxal movement in any district, he said.