Bhopal News: 35 IAS Officers From MP Put On Election Duty In Five States | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-five IAS officers have been made observers in five states where assembly elections are being held. As a result, the work may suffer in several departments.

The elections are going to take place in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Those who have been made observers are principal secretary Sandeep Yadav; John Kingsley, Shriman Shukla, Swatantra Kumar Singh, Shilpa Gupta, Sibi chakravarty, Ajay Katseria, Nidhi Nivedita, Rohit Singh, Anurag Verma,

Rahul Fating Haridas, Deepak Arya, Harhika Singh, Ashish Bhargava, Abhijeet Agarwal, Dileep Kumar, Vandana Vaidya, Sapna Nigam, KVS Choudhary, Manish Singh, Prabal Sipaha, Saurav Suman, Avi Prasad, Satendra Singh, Buddhesh Vaidya, and a few other officers.

Among the officers who have been put on election duty, a few are working for some important departments of the state government.

On Monday, when the list was issued, some officers began to cancel their duty.