 MP News: State Government Declares Mahaveer Jayanti Holiday On March 30
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MP News: State Government Declares Mahaveer Jayanti Holiday On March 30

The Madhya Pradesh government has rescheduled Mahaveer Jayanti, declaring a public holiday on Monday, March 30, instead of Tuesday, March 31. District collectors are authorised to implement the change. The decision, based on memorandums from social organisations and local circumstances, ensures March 31 remains a regular working day for all government offices and institutions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
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Mahaveer Jayanti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has declared a Mahaveer Jayanti holiday on March 30, that is Monday. Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for March 31, according to the government holiday calendar. District collectors have been authorised to declare a holiday on Monday.

The order states that if Mahaveer Jayanti is observed on March 31, there will be no need to issue a separate order.

The decision has been taken on the basis of memorandums submitted by social organisations, in view of local circumstances.

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Following this, the Bhopal Collector amended the earlier order regarding the Mahaveer Jayanti holiday and announced a public holiday on Monday. He said that on March 31, all government offices and institutions will remain open.

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