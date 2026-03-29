MP News: State Government Appoints Aldermen In 46 Nagar Palika And 123 Nagar Parishad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process of political appointments in the state has begun, with the state government nominating aldermen in 46 Nagar Palika and 123 Nagar Parishad on Sunday. These appointments had been pending for some time.

As many as six aldermen have been nominated in each of the 46 Nagar Palika Parishad, taking the total to 252 aldermen in Nagar Palika Parishad.

There are 123 Nagar Parishad, and in each of them, four aldermen have been nominated. This brings the total number of aldermen in Nagar Parishad to 492.

Interestingly, no aldermen have been appointed in Bundelkhand, excluding Sagar district.

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Similarly, the Chambal belt has been left out of the political appointments of aldermen. It is being speculated that they may be nominated in the coming days.

Moreover, with these appointments in Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad, the process of political appointments in other local bodies has also opened up. BJP leaders aspiring for political appointments have now become active.