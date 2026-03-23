MP News: State Cabinet Okays 3% Dearness Allowance Hike For Government Employees, Pensioners | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Monday approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees receiving the Seventh Pay Commission scale. The revised allowance will come into effect from July 1, 2025, taking the DA to 58%.

As per the decision, arrears from July 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 will be paid in six equal instalments. The first instalment will be disbursed in May, followed by payments in June, July, August, September and October.

Employees who retired between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026 will receive the arrear amount in a single instalment. The same applies to the families of employees who died during this period.

The state government has also approved 58% pension relief for pensioners and their families under the Seventh Pay Commission, in response to a letter from Chhattisgarh dated February 9, 2026. Under the Sixth Pay Commission, 257% pension relief has been sanctioned.

The Finance Department has been authorised to implement a proportional DA hike for employees under the Sixth Pay Commission and for those on deputation from corporations, boards and undertakings under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commission scales.

Nutrition support enhanced for underweight children

The Cabinet approved an increase in the daily beneficiary amount for severely underweight (SUW) children aged six months to six years at anganwadi centres. The amount has been raised from Rs 8 to Rs 12, in line with the Central government's decision to enhance nutritional support.

Rs18K honorarium for guest teachers in Divyang institutions

The Cabinet approved a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for guest teachers working in institutions serving persons with disabilities. The honorarium will be on par with Guest Teacher Category 1 of the School Education Department.

Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme 2026 for OBC youths

The Cabinet approved the Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme 2026 to provide competitive training to youths from Other Backward Classes (OBC) for recruitment into the armed forces, police, Home Guards and private security agencies.

Under the scheme, residential training will be provided to 4,000 youths annually. During the training period, a scholarship of Rs 1,000 will be given to male candidates and Rs 1,100 to female candidates.

Separate training will be conducted for male and female candidates at 40 centres across 10 divisional locations. At least 35% of the seats will be reserve for women. Free food and study material will also be provided.